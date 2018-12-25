One of three attorneys will be selected this month to fill a vacancy on the El Paso County Court bench.
Samorreyan Burney, Samuel Evig and Steven Jon Paul, all of Colorado Springs, are vying to succeed Christopher Acker, who failed to win retention in November.
The finalists were selected Dec. 18 by the 4th Judicial District nominating commission.
Gov. John Hickenlooper will appoint the successful candidate, in a decision expected by the end of December. Comments regarding the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.
Burney is an El Paso County prosecutor. Evig is a private criminal defense attorney in Colorado Springs and Paul works for an Englewood firm, practicing in insurance defense, business and commercial law and other areas.
Acker, a 15-year veteran judge, lost his retention bid by a six-point margin, making him one of two judges in Colorado who were turned away by voters after receiving poor assessments from a judicial performance board.
The winning candidate will assume the bench on Jan. 8.