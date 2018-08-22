Three finalists have been named for Colorado Springs Utilities’ chief executive position, with public, in-person interviews scheduled with the organization’s board of directors next month.
The finalists, announced Thursday are Aram Benyamin, Utilities’ general manager of the Energy Supply Department; Mark Gabriel, administrator and chief executive officer of the Western Area Power Administration; and Eric Tharp, Utilities acting CEO and chief energy services officer.
In the past month, the board interviewed the seven semifinalists selected in July from the 129 applicants.
All three of the finalists are “incredible candidates,” board member Merv Bennett said. The organization is on track to announce the new CEO in the fall.
“Probably by the end of September, would be my prediction,” he said.
The new Utilities boss will replace Jerry Forte, who served as Utilities’ CEO for more than 12 years.
The salary for the new CEO has yet to be determined, the release said. Forte’s salary when he retired was $447,200.
Board member Don Knight has said he’s looking for the new CEO to stick around for about five years, which he considers a healthy turnover rate for the position.
Before working for Utilities, Benyamin was the senior assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s power system, where he oversaw 4,000 employees and an annual budget of $3.9 billion, the release says. He is an engineer and holds a bachelor of science in engineering and master’s degrees in business administration and public administration.
As head of the Western Area Power Administration, Gabriel reports directly to the U.S. Department of Energy, the release says. The administration covers 15 states and serves more than 700 customers, which include rural electric cooperatives, municipal entities and more than 90 Native American tribes. Gabriel currently oversees more than 1,400 employees, the release says. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and completed the coursework for a master’s degree in administration and management.
Tharp also worked at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power before he was hired at Utilities, the release says.
As chief energy services officer he was responsible for electric and natural gas service, overseeing about 640 people and an annual budget of more than $650 million.
In Los Angeles, Tharp managed groups of more than 500 people and annual budgets exceeding $1.5 billion, the release says. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering.
conrad.swanson@gazette.com @conrad_swanson