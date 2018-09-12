All three finalists for Colorado Springs Utilities top executive position will meet the public and answer questions for several hours Thursday evening and Saturday morning, a Utilities spokeswoman said in a release.
The finalists were announced late last month after the shortlist was whittled down from seven semifinalists selected in July. They are Aram Benyamin, Utilities’ general manager of the Energy Supply Department; Mark Gabriel, administrator and chief executive officer of the Western Area Power Administration; and Eric Tharp, Utilities acting CEO and chief energy services officer.
Public interviews will be held Monday between the finalists and the Utilities Board of Directors. Board President Tom Strand has said the next CEO will likely be selected before the end of the year.
Thursday’s meet and greet will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Dr, the release said. Saturday’s will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 East Woodmen Road.
The finalists are vying to replace Jerry Forte, who retired as CEO in May after more than 12 years as CEO.
The incoming CEO’s salary has yet to be determined, but Forte’s salary when he retired was $447,200.
Additional information on the finalists, including their resumes and written responses to interview questions, can be found at csu.org.