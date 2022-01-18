The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission has narrowed its search down to three veteran attorneys as finalists for an open judge seat, the commission announced Tuesday.
During a videoconference Friday, three Colorado Springs attorneys — Charlotte Ankeny, Hilary Gurney and Cynthia McKedy — were nominated for an El Paso County judge position opening on Feb. 27. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Doug Miles.
Under the Colorado constitution, Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from Tuesday to select one of the nominees to serve as El Paso County’s newest district judge.
Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.
