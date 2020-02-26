Three witnesses told police a second person accompanied a Colorado Springs man accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a carjacking rampage last weekend, court records show.
Video surveillance obtained by police corroborates the witness accounts, according to the records, but police couldn't confirm whether they were searching for a second suspect in the crime spree.
Police issued a warrant Sunday for Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, 27, after he allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Eugene Pischke near Fort Carson and 28-year-old Carl Thompson in the in southeastern Colorado Springs, the affidavit states. He's also accused of shooting a man in the face as he drove his car downtown and carjacking two women at gunpoint.
On Tuesday, police swarmed a Stratton Meadows home, just two miles from where Howard-Walker allegedly shot and killed Pischke on Saturday morning.
Following the two-hour standoff, police arrested a woman on outstanding warrants after she emerged from the house in the 1000 block of Florence Avenue, police said. Inside the house, police found a man with dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police haven't released the identity of the man or the woman, nor would police would not confirm if the standoff was connected to the hunt for Howard-Walker.
According to court documents, Howard-Walker allegedly told a 25-year-old man who knew the suspect from “juvie” that if he did not get out of Colorado, he was “going to kill someone,” court records show. The 25-year-old witness told police that he didn't believe Howard-Walker’s threat but later called police to identify Howard-Walker when he saw his photo on the news.