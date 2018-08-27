gaz red.jpg

Three District 11 schools briefly were are on lockout status Monday afternoon while police investigated a burglary in north Colorado Springs.

The burglary was reported about 12:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of Mira Loma Circle, police said. The caller said they had been notified that an unknown person was in their home. Officers arrived and checked the house with the help of K-9s, but the burglar had fled.

The lockout at Russell Middle School and Fremont and Keller elementary schools began about 1:20 p.m., said D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.

The district tweeted at 2:14 p.m. that the lockouts had been lifted. 

