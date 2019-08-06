Three teenagers were arrested near Widefield Community Center at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
Fountain police stopped a car at Comanche Village Drive and North Santa Fe Avenue because it was driving without headlights.
The driver tried to escape as officers approached. One officer jumped out of the way to avoid being hit. Police then followed the car north on U.S. 85.
A Colorado State Patrol trooper stopped the car, and one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds ran from the vehicle.
The vehicle had been stolen from Colorado Springs just after midnight.
The driver had three warrants for his arrest and was charged with multiple other felonies. One of the passengers had two warrants, and the other passenger is on probation.
One Fountain officer suffered severe bodily injury during the arrest, police said. No other injuries were reported.