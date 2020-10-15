Police are investigating a string of daylight bank robberies that took place Thursday in Colorado Springs, according to an online report.
Two branches of Ent Credit Union were robbed — one on Flintridge Drive, and the other on Jet Wing Drive — as well as the Chase Bank on Centennial Boulevard, police said.
In each instance, witnesses reported that a person approached a teller, handed them a note demanding money, and left with an unreported amount of cash, according to the report.
Witness descriptions of the suspects, and the fact that two of the banks were robbed within less than five minutes of each other, suggest that the robberies were not the work of a single person. Only one description matched those from other robberies, police said.
No further information was immediately available.