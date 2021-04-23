Three Colorado Springs attorneys were selected as finalists for an El Paso County Court judgeship, the Colorado Judicial Department announced in a Friday news release.
Marika Frady, Steven Katzman and Amanda Philipps were selected as the final candidates for the judgeship created by the appointment to the District Court of the Hon. Laura Findorff. The vacancy occurred on April 1. The selection came in a Wednesday meeting of the 4th Judicial District nominating commission
A Colorado Springs native and graduate of the University Colorado School of Law, Frady spent six years as a prosecutor before opening her own law firm, according to the Frady Law website. Among her specialties are dependency and neglect law, criminal defense and family law. In 2017, Frady was named to a task force dedicated to helping incarcerated parents successfully raise their children after they’ve been released from prison.
Katzman is a graduate of Arapahoe High School in Littleton and the University of Colorado. A recipient of the American Jurisprudence Award while still in law school, he ran his own law practice in Denver for nearly 30 years before joining a Colorado Springs firm in 2007. Katzman has served as an Associate Municipal Court judge for more than 25 years and was president of the Colorado Municipal Judges Association in 2010 and 2011, according to the Liberty Law Center’s website.
Philipps is a defense attorney who has represented hundreds of clients in a variety of criminal matters ranging from identity theft to violent crimes. She is a graduate of University of Colorado School of Law and has trained at the National Criminal Defense College in Georgia.
Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from April 22 to appoint Philipps, Katzman or Frady to the El Paso County Court, according to the news release. Anyone with comments about any of the nominees can send an email to gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.