Three children were among the six people injured in a T-bone crash on U.S. 24 and Marksheffel Road on Monday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The children were in the back seat of a Buick Enclave headed northeast on U.S. 24 when it collided with a Nissan Armada turning left from U.S. 24 onto Marksheffel Road.
A 66-year-old female driving the Armada was hospitalized with serious injuries, as was the 35-year-old male driving the Enclave, his 57-year-old male passenger and two of the children, the State Patrol said.
The third child suffered moderate injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.
The State Patrol would not provide the children's ages.
The driver of the Armada was suspected to be at fault, though no citations have yet been listed, the State Patrol said.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the crash.