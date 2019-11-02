A three car crash on Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard leaves one man in custody for DUI and other traffic charges.
According to officers they were notified of a vehicle driving erratically about 12:42 a.m. on Saturday.
They observed what was described as an white SUV driving northbound near E. Platte Ave and Wooten Road erratically. They attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.
A short time alter the SUV was involved in a three car crash at the intersection of Galley Road and North Academy Road. The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the car and received medical attention.
Police say 38-year-old Maes Archuleta was driving the SUV. He was treated at a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
Police say Archuleta, when escaping police, rear ended another SUV at a red light. The second SUV then hit a mini-van in the back, occupied by a family of five.