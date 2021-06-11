Authorities are searching for a woman's next-of-kin after she died in a Wednesday car crash, Colorado Springs Police Department said in a news release issued Friday.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Christine Green-Demers but could not find any of her biological relatives to notify them of her death, according to the release.
Green-Demers was driving west on Hancock Expressway at Delta Drive Wednesday morning when her vehicle, a Toyota Camry, crossed the turn lane into oncoming traffic, police said. The Camry hit an eastbound Honda Pilot. The Camry and Honda Pilot then hit a Nissan Versa also headed eastbound on Hancock Expressway, police said.
Police said the condition of the Honda Pilot's driver and three occupants of the Nissan Versa were not available.
Emergency responders took Green-Demers and her infant daughter who was in the car to a hospital where Green-Demers died. The infant was released from the hospital and put in her father's care, Natashia Kerr, a spokeswoman with the police department, said.
Green-Demers' death is the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year -- six more than at this time last year.
Police asked anyone with information about Green-Demers’ biological relatives to call the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450.