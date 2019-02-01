Three Borriello Brothers restaurants closed this week for failure to pay more than $120,000 in sales tax to the state.
A sign in the window of the New York-style pizza restaurant at South Eighth and West Cimarron streets says the state seized the property Thursday. The branch had amassed a $121,570 debt to the state in sales taxes.
Its shop downtown at Platte Avenue and Weber Street is the only one of its four locations in El Paso County that will remain open, according to a Facebook post from Borriello Brothers.
The chain also operated restaurants in Fountain on Fontaine Boulevard and in northeast Colorado Springs at Research Parkway and North Powers Boulevard.
