Colorado Springs police arrested three men suspected of robbing five banks around Colorado Springs during the past several months, law enforcement officials announced Friday.
Officers arrested 33-year-old Lawrence Wooten, 30-year-old Chad Williams, and 35-year-old Paris Toler-Anderson on suspicion of robbing various banks including a Wells Fargo on North Union Boulevard, ANB Bank on North Academy Boulevard and UMB Bank on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, police said.
In several of the robberies the suspects claimed they had weapons but did not show any, police said.
Wooten is suspected of three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted robbery, Williams is suspected of one count of aggravated robbery, and Toler-Anderson is suspected of one count of aggravated robbery.
Toler-Anderson was already in custody on suspicion of killing Gwendolyn Watson last month. Wooten and Williams were booked into the El Paso County jail.