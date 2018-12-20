Three people were arrested in a string of robberies that happened within 37 minutes early Friday at northeast Colorado Springs convenience stores, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
This is the second night in a row that convenience stores have been targeted by criminals.
Each of Thursday night's robberies involved two men wearing ski masks, one of whom was carrying a gun, KKTV said.
The thefts occurred at the following locations:
- 3:08 a.m., 7-Eleven at 1901 N. Academy Blvd.
- 3:32 a.m., 7-Eleven at 7692 Barnes Road
- 3:45 a.m., Kum & Go at 6735 N. Carefree Circle
Police are tracking down suspects in a wave of convenience store robberies Tuesday night near the airport, in Old Colorado City and near downtown.
Each involved one to two people— a man, woman or both.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.