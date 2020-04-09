Three suspects arrested by Colorado Springs police have been accused of participating in a large-scale motor vehicle theft ring, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers said they believe the suspects to be involved in more than 30 felony cases. Most of the stolen vehicles were F-250 and F-350 trucks, police added.

Thomas MacDonnel, 21, was arrested on suspicion of 18 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, four counts of felony theft, two counts of felony trespassing, one count of vehicular eluding and one count of attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, authorities said.

A second suspect, 33-year-old Kyle Miller, faces 11 charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and one count of attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, police said.

Officials said the third suspect is in custody in anther state and awaiting extradition. They did not release the suspect's name or charges.

Both MacDonnel and Miller had stolen firearms on them at the time of their arrest, police said. The suspects are also accused of causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of personal property damage.

Miller is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $108,000 bail, jail records show. MacDonnel did not appear in the records.

In December, Miller was involved in a seven-hour standoff east of Colorado Springs with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said Miller was sought on charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief and second-degree kidnapping with sexual assault or robbery. He was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

