A fast food restaurant, nursing home and a metal manufacturer are the latest to report outbreaks of COVID-19 in El Paso County, public health officials said Tuesday.
Three McDonald’s employees at the 535 Airport Creek Point restaurant, two employees of Springs Fabrication at 850 Aeroplaza Drive, and two residents of Cheyenne Mountain Care Center, at 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from El Paso County Public Health.
An outbreak is considered two or more people in the same location testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The health department also identified a fourth positive case at the Goodwill store at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway and the Walmart at 1575 Space Center Drive. Outbreaks at each store were reported earlier this week.
The health department is encouraging anyone who is showing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.
