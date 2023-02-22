Cañon City High School is currently under lockdown as police work to investigate a threat made against the school, according to Cañon City police.

CCPD alongside the Colorado State Patrol and the Fremont Sheriff’s Office are currently assessing the situation and investigating the validity of the threat, police said.

Schools in Boulder, Brighton, Englewood and Aspen also received various threats today, and have instituted lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders.

Cañon City police said there are no reports of injury, and no suspects have been identified at this time. Surrounding schools have been placed on ‘secured status’, police said.

Boulder High School, was put on lockdown after an unconfirmed report of an active shooter according to Boulder police.

Boulder police said a shelter in place alert has been put in place for several streets around the high school campus as a precaution. Police also said busses have been brought to Boulder High School to evacuate students to the reunification center.

No injuries have been reported at any of the schools at this time.