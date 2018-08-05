There’s a new scam showing up in your inbox, and it might catch you by surprise. Con artists are sending emails that include your password. The email is threatening and says the scammers have video of users visiting pornographic websites. It’s absurd and crass and they want to scare you so you pay them money. I have talked with a handful of people over the last week who have received this email, including one of my co-workers.
“I received an email and it was kind of surprising because it first starts off having my email listed in the body of their email saying, ‘I know your password is Donna,’ ” a viewer named Donna told me. That’s not her actual password, but it still caught her off-guard. “It went on explaining that I visited porn sites and that if I don’t pay them, then they’ll send to my contacts a video of me with these porn sites.”
The email reads: “Very first alternative is to skip this email. In this situation, I am going to send your tape to all your your contacts and also imagine regarding the humiliation you will definitely get.” It goes on to say, “Next option will be to pay me $$3000. I will call it a donation. As a consequence, I most certainly will quickly discard your video footage.”
“It’s very frightening,” said Donna. “It felt threatening to me.” The first clue that this is a scam is the horrible grammar and punctuation throughout the email. The scammers asked her to send the money through bitcoin, which is a cryptocurrency that’s hard to trace. An unusual form of payment is another sign that something is a scam.
I talked with another viewer who got a similar email except the scammers did know part of her password. “He apparently has some way of knowing my password. He does not have it complete, but he has part of my password,” said another viewer, who didn’t want me to use her name. I told her to change her password right away, which she did. “He’s claiming I went on a porno site, which I didn’t, and that he has a video of me watching it,” she said. “Then he wants me to go and buy bitcoins and send him $1,000 or he’s threatening to expose me to all my close relatives, co-workers and so forth.”
“It infuriates me that someone can get by with doing this,” she added.
I searched the internet and found that a lot of people have gotten the same scam email. It’s hard to say for sure how the scammers are obtaining your password. My advice is to change your password right away. Don’t respond to the email or call phone numbers that may be listed in the email. The scammers don’t actually have a video. They are using it as a scare tactic.
If you’re wondering if you’re dealing with a scam, you can reach out to KKTV’s 11 Call for Action team at 719-457-8211. You can watch the full story about the password scam Monday night on KKTV 11 News at 10.