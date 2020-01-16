Alamosa police were able to quickly identify and track down a student who reportedly made a school threat on social media.
Police received a tip through Safe2Tell around 8 Wednesday evening. Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect. The exact charges against the suspect were not available Wednesday night.
An alert went out to parents and guardians from the school district stating classes would be canceled for the Alamosa School District on Thursday. The public would be provided an update Thursday evening.