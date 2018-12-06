Update 8:20 p.m.
Power has been restored to all but about 250 customers, Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted. Power was expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m.
The outage was caused by a car crash at North Murray Boulevard and Constitution Avenue that downed power lines.
-
More than 3,200 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were without power Thursday night, the company's outage map says.
The outage, which affected customers east of North Academy Boulevard, north of Palmer Park Boulevard and south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, began at 6:04 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.
