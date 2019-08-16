Honor, brotherhood greet Vietnam vets at Cripple Creek rally
A motorcyclst parks his bike in downtown Cripple Creek following the 29th Annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride on Saturday, August 20, 2016. Motorcyclists rode from Woodland Park High School to Cripple Creek to recognize the sacrifice of former prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.

 Ryan Jones
Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to roar up Ute Pass this weekend, joining tens of thousands more attendees at Cripple Creek’s annual veteran-themed biker rally.

The 32nd annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride — the centerpiece of the 27th annual Salute to American Veterans Rally — will be Saturday.

The motorcycle ride, which will have a police escort, is Colorado’s largest procession of motorcycles, organizers say.

Registration for the ride begins at 8 a.m. at Woodland Park High School, 151 Panther Way. Riders must be registered by 9:30 a.m. for the procession into Cripple Creek via U.S. 24 and Colorado 67.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, an 80% scale replica of the National Monument in Washington, D.C., will be on display at Cripple Creek High School’s athletic field through the weekend. It’s open for viewing 24 hours a day, with hosts on site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

A rededication of the Pikes Peak Region’s Memorial Wall, just west of town at the base of Mount Pisgah, will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cripple Creek’s website says: “Any members of our Armed Forces who were lost in Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001, and were stationed at one of our five area installations, had a home of record in El Paso or Teller County or graduated from the Air Force Academy are listed on the wall in remembrance of their sacrifice and service.”

Other events include a free concert series featuring “some great regional talent” — 6035, Michael Hornbuckle Band, Donovan Lee and Fort Carson’s Brass Authority — and the Veterans Parade. The parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday along Bennett Avenue.

For more information, including a complete schedule of events, visit theveteransrally.org.

