Colorado law enforcement made 1,398 DUI arrests during the past couple months, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Colorado State Patrol and 94 other agencies teamed up to increase surveillance for DUI offences from Sept. 11 through Oct. 28.
Colorado Springs police made 191 arrests, Denver Police Department made 141 arrests, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made 86 arrests and the Colorado State Patrol made 150 arrests.
The number of DUI offenses were fewer than this time last year when 1,534 DUI arrests were made, Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The enforcement campaign included sobriety checkpoints, saturation of law enforcement in patrol areas and additional officers, troopers and deputies on duty dedicated to DUI enforcement, the agency said.
“We should never forget that every single injury and death caused by impaired driving are preventable," Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol said. "It's all too easy to forget that statistics refer to real people."