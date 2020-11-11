Six people were arrested and $45,000 worth of stolen property was found after police carried out a search warrant in northern Colorado Springs, police said.
Colorado Springs police requested a search warrant after investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Montebello Square Drive in September.
While executing the warrant in the 5700 block of Pepperdine Point, six people were taken into custody on suspicion of a variety of crimes, police said.
Ryan Utley, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of weapon by a previous offender and burglary, trespassing, motor vehicle theft and ID theft. Michael Utley, 33, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and motor vehicle theft. Anthony Slater, 31, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of motor vehicle theft and narcotics offenses. Katina Dones, 40, was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and unrelated warrants. Hannah Wiekert, 23, and 26-year-old Brianna Tilson were taken into custody on unrelated warrants.
Ryan and Michael Utley were also federally indicted on weapons charges, police said.
During the search, police found evidence of construction site, residential and motor vehicle burglaries, including power tools, hand tools, bicycles, golf clubs and two handguns. Police also found two storage units filled with stolen items from over 25 Colorado Springs theft cases and one El Paso County theft case.
Police returned $45,000 worth of property.
Click here to see other stolen items, the owners of which have not yet been identified.
Victims of a crime who have a police report number and recognize one of the items on the page should email Sergeant Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with their case number, contact information, and the number of the item or items that were stolen