Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a Colorado Springs medical clinic will be rescheduled elsewhere as potential issues with storage compliance are investigated, state health officials announced late Friday.
The state health department has paused administration of the coronavirus vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic, located inside the Satellite Hotel in eastern Colorado Springs, and will issue the facility a suspension for its participation in the vaccination program, according to a press release late Friday from the state health department.
The forthcoming suspension comes "as a result of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling" observed by El Paso County health department personnel during an inspection, according to the press release.
The clinic has administered nearly 4,000 vaccines to date. The state health department is working to determine if the incident was isolated and if the clinic has records showing that storage protocols were consistently adhered to, according to the release.
Health officials "are in the process of determining whether those previously vaccinated at this location will need to re-initiate their vaccine series," the press release stated, adding that officials don't currently believe that those who received their vaccine there have cause for concern.
More than 1,000 appointments were canceled at the location for Saturday, in addition to 6,000 appointments scheduled through May 8, the release stated.
Those with appoints scheduled at the clinic will be contacted by the state and rescheduled to another vaccine clinic in the county, the release added.
The clinic offers a number of "aesthetic medical spa" services like laser hair removal, acne treatment, facials, tattoo removal and Botox injections, according to its website.
The Gazette attempted to reach the clinic for comment late Friday, but calls went unanswered, and the clinic did not appear to have voicemail service.