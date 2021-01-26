El Paso County citizens who currently qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine should register to receive it through every avenue possible, as there is no single streamlined process, health officials said Tuesday.
"We are encouraging people to sign up for all the portals they can get access to," said Lisa Powell, public health emergency manager for the county health department, noting that providers may have different vaccine availability at different times. "Being in the queue does not keep anybody from getting vaccinated."
County health officials announced Tuesday that Safeway would join the list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers. But the county's allocation of vaccine will not increase with the addition of the grocery-pharmacy chain as a provider, she said.
The addition will, however, help spread the vaccine out more evenly throughout the community and assist with equitable distribution, because Safeway has 13 locations throughout the county, she said.
Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment through the store's pharmacy can visit mhealthappointments.com/covidappt, county officials said. However, no locations showed available appointments as of Tuesday afternoon.
The lack of availability is due to limited receipt of vaccine, Safeway spokeswoman Nikki Price said, adding that appointments opened up late last week. New allocations are expected each week and are typically received on Fridays, she said.
Safeway joins a list of county vaccine providers that includes Centura Health, UCHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Matthews-Vu, Optum and Mountain View Medical Group, Peak Vista Community Health Centers and the Veterans Administration.
Nearly 40,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the county as of Monday, with nearly 8,500 county residents having received both shots. The seven-day average of doses administered in the county is nearly 1,400, according to the department. Demand exceeds allocation from the federal level to the state and the county, it noted.
The health department is partnering with local agencies that work with seniors to get the word out about vaccine availability for their demographic. It is considering the possibility of having firefighters going door-to-door to administer the shots to homebound individuals, and potentially hosting larger vaccine events, Powell said.