If you’re hearing booms that aren’t thunder in the middle of the night, that’s probably the sound of freedom.
Fort Carson’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team and the 4th Infantry Division’s artillery brigade will be practicing with tanks and cannons on training areas on the southern side of the post through mid- August.
“Field training includes day and night live-fire exercises incorporating artillery, aerial gunnery and other heavy weapons,” Fort Carson said in an email.
It is a continuation of months of training for 3rd Brigade, which returned this year from nine months of military exercises in Europe. Leaders at the post say the armored brigade is one of the Army’s best trained units — readiness that could be crucial amid tensions with Iran and North Korea.
The push to have tanks ready at a moment’s notice also reflects a Pentagon shift this year that changed focus from insurgent fights in Iraq and Afghanistan to all-out war with major powers such as China and Russia.
The kind or readiness, though, means a lot of things that go boom in the night.
“We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that arise,” the post said in an email.
“We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities. Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.”
May the Force Be with you
The Pentagon may not be getting a separate space force this year, but that’s no reason to put those lightsabers back in the closet.
The Pentagon has a program on the way for die-hard “Star Wars” fans, although one that’s likely duller than the last sequel for the movie sensation.
Last week, The Defense Department announced it was in the final stages of its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program. The painfully named JEDI program would push the Pentagon toward cloud computing in a program that leaders say will free up troops to deal with enemy threats rather than configuring email servers.
The JEDI program may be more calcifying than Jar Jar Binks, but the Defense Department is sure excited about it.
“DOD has an incredibly unique and complex technology estate and finite set of talent and resources,” the Pentagon’s chief information officer, Dana Deasy, said in a statement.
Business loans for veterans
A Colorado loan fund to help veterans compete in the business world recently added $2 million to its coffers, the Colorado Enterprise Fund said.
The fund’s Valor program lends money to veterans to start or expand businesses. The program got a $2 million boost from Bank of America.
“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Bank of America by partnering with them to serve veterans. Their substantial investment of $2 million will help us scale up this effort in Colorado,” said Ceyl Prinster, the fund’s president.
Veterans can apply for loans of up to $500,000 through the nonprofit’s website: www. coloradoenterprisefund.org.
The loans come with discounted interest rates and friendly terms, the nonprofit said.