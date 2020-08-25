Crews working the Thorpe fire in Park County west of Lake George reached 50% containment Monday evening, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The fire ignited Sunday around 1 p.m. and forced evacuations in the Weber Park subdivision. Evacuations were lifted 7 p.m. Monday as firefighters ringed the blaze with firelines, containing half of the 159-acre fire.
A crew of 110 firefighters cleared away grass trees and brush to build the line.
One bulldozer, one helicopter, three large air tankers and four air tanker planes also worked to extinguish the blaze that consumed grass and timber in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.
