Savor the fleeting warm summer days because this winter could be bitterly cold in Colorado, according to the Farmers’ Almanac's latest prediction.
“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” said Editor Peter Geiger.
This winter, dubbed as the “Polar Coaster,” could see an above-average amount of snow and “unseasonably chilly conditions” through April in the Midwest, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts.
To read more on the Farmers’ Almanac's extended winter outlook, click here.