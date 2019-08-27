Savor the fleeting warm summer days because this winter could be bitterly cold in Colorado, according to the Farmers’ Almanac's latest prediction.
“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” said editor Peter Geiger.
This winter, dubbed as the “Polar Coaster,” could see an above-average amount of snow and “unseasonably chilly conditions” through April in the central United States, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts.
However, not everyone agrees with the Almanac's forecast.
"I would take it very much with a grain of salt," said KKTV meteorologist Brian Bledsoe. "Some of (the Almanac's) forecasts are made up to two years in advance and a lot can change in that period of time."
Of the many variables involved, said Bledsoe, things like ocean temperatures and pressure patterns can change quickly and completely change a long-term forecast.
"The Farmers' Almanac is essentially folklore," Bledsoe said. Local meteorologists and the National Weather Service have a much better idea of what's to come, he reiterated.
The National Weather Service has also issued long-range predictions for December, January and February.
Forecasters with the agency say temperatures could be slightly above average in Colorado for the three-month period.
Some parts of the state could also see above-average snow and rainfall, the agency predicts.
But long-term forecasts aren't exacting, the agency warned.
"When you predict further out, you’re relying on longer and longer range patterns," said Paul Wolyn, a meteorologist at the Weather Service office in Pueblo. "Those tend to get an okay idea of what the pattern's going to be but there’s obviously a lot of variability involved."
For Colorado, a state notorious for variability, terrain can often overrule what would be a normal weather pattern, Wolyn said. The long-term forecasts are a regional outlook meant for a broad area, but not designed to account for unique local effects, he said.
Some Weather Service predictions look deep into 2020.
Colorado could cook as spring approaches the Weather Service says. The agency calls for above-average temperatures and average amounts of rainfall from March through May.
So far in 2019, Colorado Springs has seen below-average precipitation.
The city is nearly 4 inches below average levels for rain and snow. The city is also more than four inches below the precipitation level the city experienced in 2018.