The electric buzz of election season has fizzled to mere white noise. But as of Thursday, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season picks up. You might think that some Colorado politicos — especially those of the blue persuasion — have more to be thankful for than others this time of year.
Not so.
Every mover and shaker Colorado Politics spoke to found something — often many things — to be grateful for this season. No licking of wounds planned from the folks we talked to. Licking of spoons this turkey day? Maybe.
Jenna Stapleton hoped to be the first lady of Colorado, but Election Day didn’t go as planned for her husband, Republican gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton.
“As Walker pointed out at the end of this governor’s race, we are sustained by our family, our faith and our friends,” she said. “That is what we are thankful for. And, we are thankful for all of the blessings that life in Colorado has provided for us: amazing family trips to the mountains, Rockies baseball, concerts at Red Rocks and Mile High sunsets.
“Walker and I are also blessed to have had amazing supporters, a gritty and brilliant team and tireless volunteers. Without them, Walker couldn’t have gotten as far as he did. We are also beyond thankful for our military and our nation’s freedom and for being able to participate and serve in this wonderful democracy.
“Our favorite song right now is “Still Out There Running” by Nathaniel Ratliff. Music always gets us through our highs and lows.”
Jena Griswold was elected Colorado’s secretary of state this month, the first Democrat to win the post in 60 years and the first Democratic woman in state history.
“I am thankful for all the new friendships that I’ve made over the last year and for quality time with family. I am humbled and honored at the opportunity to serve the people of Colorado! (Also as a Griswold, I am extremely thankful that the holiday season is here — time to hang some lights!)”
Secretary of State Wayne Williams won widespread acclaim for making Colorado the safest state to vote in the country, but voters denied the Republican a second term.
“I’m grateful for the love and support of our expanded friends and family. Over the last few years, I’ve made so many friends across this great state.
“I’m adopted, and this year I connected for the first time with both of my birth parents. We met my birth father this fall and over Thanksgiving, we will meet my birth mother. I’m grateful for the decision they made to bring me into this world and to place me in a loving home where I could be raised by the two wonderful parents who adopted me.”
Michal Rosenoer was named the executive director of Emerge Colorado in March. The organization helps Democratic women prepare to run for and serve in public office.
Rosenoer had been a Front Range strategist and organizer for Conservation Colorado, the state’s largest environmental organization, since 2014.
“I am thankful for my puppy, Touchdown, who loves the Broncos but is deeply disappointed in their season record so far. Nevertheless, she’s sweeter than I am, so she still has some hope left in her for Vance Joseph. I’m also deeply thankful for my long-term partner, Patrick Massaro, who makes me comfort food anytime I start to have a meltdown about the pressures of election season or family holidays. And while I am sure lots of folks are deeply thankful for the blue wave and voters that made it possible a few weeks ago.”
Compass Colorado executive director Kelly Maher agitated from the right this year while at the same time alerting social media followers to her growing and picturesque menagerie.
“This year I’m most thankful for my beautiful family and unique friends. Although I lost my dad unexpectedly this spring, which will make the holiday hard, I am deeply thankful for the time I had with him. We started a little farm in April, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to add this new element to our lives. In politics, despite major Republican losses, I am grateful for the lessons and for the opportunity to rebuild a new party.”
State Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, is the vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee and sits on the chamber’s Business, Labor and Technology Committee.
“In the ongoing endeavor of raising our children my wife and I work to cultivate gratitude ... our best efforts arise from slowing down in order to reflect and to comprehend the miraculous nature of existence, especially in relation to our experiences in an ordinary day.”
Rep. KC Becker of Boulder will become the speaker of the House when the General Assembly convenes for the 2019 session on Jan. 4. Becker will preside over a House that will be majority women for the first time in history, with 25 women in the Democratic caucus (out of 41 total) and eight in the Republican caucus (out of 24 total).
“I”m thankful for my two awesome kiddos who are growing up too fast, my devoted husband, my entire family and for the support of friends.
“This year, I’m especially thankful to the women and people of color who ran for office and everyone who worked so hard to fuel a Democratic victory at the ballot box. I’m thankful for my new and departing colleagues who are committed to protecting the Colorado way of life and expanding opportunity; for my constituents and neighbors in Boulder who placed their trust and confidence in me to help lead our community and our state forward.”
John Suthers is the mayor of Colorado Springs and former Colorado attorney general. This year the city was named the second-best place to live and the most desirable place to live by U.S. News & World Report. He’s nearing the end of his first term as mayor and plans to run for a second.
“I am most thankful for my wonderful wife and family. Their love and support provides the life balance that helps me succeed in other endeavors.
“I’m also very grateful for the short but intense influence of my parents. While they died when I was young, they helped shape the values that have guided my life and career.
“I feel privileged to have held several public positions that have given great meaning and purpose to my life. While my current job of leading a large city is difficult, I am grateful to have the opportunity, together with an incredibly dedicated group of city employees, to help shape the future of a great city.”
Richard Skorman is Colorado Springs’ City Council president; he also served on the council from 1999 to 2006. Alongside his wife, Patricia Seator, Skorman owns Poor Richard’s Restaurant, Little Richard’s Toy Store, Rico’s Cafe and Wine Bar and Poor Richard’s Books and Gifts downtown.
“First, I am grateful to all four of my grandparents, who had the courage to leave Russia during the pogroms against Jews, to immigrate to the U.S. where their hard work ultimately afforded me privilege and opportunity.
“Patricia and I are very thankful to have such wonderful businesses that have made us and many others a living over four decades. We are blessed with many devoted customers and employees who care about the businesses like it is their own.
“I am grateful to be trusted to be a city leader and to work with so many dedicated public servants at all levels of local government.”
But my biggest appreciation is for my wife and business partner, Patricia, who has supported me in all of my endeavors and kept me laughing every day. I am so grateful that we happened to meet in New York City in 1986, and that she is my constant partner in life and business since.”
Ian Silverii, executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, the state’s most vocal progressive advocacy organization, had plenty to celebrate on election night, when Democrats ran the table in state elections and his wife, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, won a swing Senate seat.
“This year I’m thankful for a lot of people in my life who supported me and Brittany through the toughest campaign we’ve ever been through. My mom and dad who, though they are in New Jersey, are a constant source of love and encouragement for us in everything we do.
“I’m grateful for the wisdom of the Colorado electorate in seeing through the shams of Proposition 109 and Amendment 74, and in their banning of predatory payday loans and finally abolishing slavery in our state constitution. Further, the good people of this state delivered progressive victories up and down the ticket in every level of office, so I’m grateful for the opportunity for progressives to show the voters what we can do when entrusted with their government.
”
Marc Snyder is the representative-elect for Colorado’s House District 18. He previously served as the mayor of Manitou Springs.
“We should all be thankful that we live in the world’s greatest democracy and that we can have hard fought elections and accept the results. We should all be thankful that we live in Colorado where every vote matters and is properly counted. I am humble and thankful for the he opportunity to continue my public service as state House representative and to serve all of the wonderful people of HD 18 and the state of Colorado.
“However, I am most thankful for the love, health and happiness of my wife, Kelly, and our two incredible daughters, Cassidy and Riley. I am thankful that we have a roof over our heads, food on the table and the freedom to pursue our dreams. Finally, I am thankful for the opportunity to work tirelessly to ensure that this is true for everyone. Happy Thanksgiving.”
Contact Joey Bunch at joey.bunch@coloradopolitics.com or follow him on Twitter @joeybunch.