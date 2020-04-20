- PHOTOS: Sunday's protest in Denver.
For the first time in a while, a Denver nurse said she felt joy as she watched the Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead in support of health care workers on Saturday – but she said that joy turned to anger as she watched protests on the ground outside her apartment on Sunday.
“It really feels like a slap in the face to medical workers," said Alexis.
Three groups — including ReOpen Colorado and the Colorado Libertarian Party — organized protests that brought people to the Colorado State Capitol Sunday afternoon to demand that the state be reopened so people can return to work.
“I get it, we all want to be outside," Alexis said. "If you don’t think for one second that I would rather be on a chairlift in Breckenridge, you’re crazy. I get it. I don’t want to be stuck in my house either. I don’t think many people at all are enjoying this. That’s not the point.”
To read the full story, click here.
Related
- Colorado health care system being dismantled by pandemic.
- Local doctors, nurses try to conquer coronavirus and their own fears.