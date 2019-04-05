James Edward Papol, who is being evaluated for mental competency to stand trial in the 1988 killing of a 24-year-old woman in Old Colorado City, wasn’t given anti-psychotic medication for days while he was in El Paso County jail recently.
Sheriff’s Office records show four such lapses — one lasting more than a week — in which Papol did not receive prescribed medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, his defense attorney said during a pretrial hearing Friday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Judge Robin Chittum was troubled by the blunders, the latest missteps in inmate health care by the jail’s medical contractor, Armor Correctional Health Services.
Papol, 46, who authorities say has been tied by DNA to the rape and murder of Mary Lynn Vialpando when he was 15 years old, is at Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo for an evaluation to determine if he’s mentally fit to stand trial.
“Holy cow. I have a first-degree murder case,” said Chittum, adding that the case can’t proceed unless Papol is found mentally competent. “This defendant needs his medications.”
Chittum ordered Papol taken to the state hospital last month after defense attorney Richard Bednarski argued that his mental state had declined because he was not receiving his medication consistently.
“If he’s deemed competent and returned to (the jail), I can’t keep having this issue come up,” Bednarski told the judge Friday.
Armor has been accused of providing subpar care to inmates at the jail and other correctional facilities across the country.
After the Miami-based company took over health care for El Paso County inmates in 2017, an audit found that a backlog of sick calls, lapses in documentation of staff training and other problems. The Sheriff’s Office and the health care provider have said the issues have since been corrected.
A senior vice president for the company did not comment on Papol’s case on Friday afternoon, instead responding to a request from The Gazette by saying that she was forwarding it to corporate heads.
In March, Armor COO Ken Palombo declined to discuss the specifics of Papol’s case. “What we can say is Armor’s behavioral health caregivers have genuine concern for their patients, and are committed to ensure appropriate care is provided,” he said in an email.
Paperwork from the jail states that Armor didn’t have Papol’s prescribed anti-psychotic, Latuda, “on cart” at times, Bednarski said. But it wasn’t explained why the medication was not ordered.
“These are psychotropic medications that you are not supposed to take someone off of cold turkey,” Bednarski said.
Kenneth Hodges, a county attorney, said the Sheriff’s Office, too, has not been given an explanation for the lapses. He said the agency has done “everything within its control” to make sure Papol gets his medication, and that Armor has said the drugs will be administered in the future.
Jail records also show that, when Papol was given his medication, the doses were not administered at the same time each day, said Chittum.
She ordered that Armor give Papol his prescribed drugs regularly and provide the court with medical records showing the drugs are being properly administrated if he’s returned to the jail. However, she said that she will order that Papol not be transferred from the Pueblo hospital if he’s found incompetent.
His evaluation, which will examine whether he can understand court proceedings against him, is expected to be completed by his next court date in May. If Papol is found incompetent, he will have to be treated by state psychologists until a judge rules that his mental fitness is restored.
Vialpando was beaten, raped and stabbed to death and left in an alley near 26th Street. The slaying was a mystery for decades, until a routine search by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation matched the DNA found on her body with Papol’s profile in a law enforcement database.
At the time of his arrest in September, he had been held in a maximum security wing at the Pueblo hospital for 16 years, his attorneys previously said in court. He had been receiving care there after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in a pair of robberies committed in 2002.