As lane violations continued to steadily push the number of fatal and injury-causing car crashes upward in recent years, the Colorado State Patrol tracked an especially sharp uptick in one age bracket.

Of the 635 lane violation crashes in 2022, troopers found that drivers between the ages of 40 and 49 saw an “alarming” 32% increase over 2021, according to a news release from the State Patrol. The next largest increase, for people between 60 and 69, was 19%, followed by a 12% increase for 18- to 21-year-olds, 10% increase for 50- to 59-year-olds and 2.5% increase for 70- to 78-year-olds.

Authorities say lane violations can be used as indicators for speeding, distracted driving and driving under the influence.

“We may never fully know all the life circumstances feeding into the increase of lane violations by these drivers, especially with our more experienced motorists,” Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in the release. “Life can be busy and messy but allowing anything to pull your focus off the road or driving while intoxicated is unacceptable. It’s time to get honest with ourselves and take responsibility.”

The State Patrol also tracked the counties with the most injuries and fatalities resulting from lane violations. Larimer County led the pack with 66 crashes, followed by Jefferson County with 61, Adams County with 48, El Paso County with 41 and Weld County with 29.