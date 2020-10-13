El Paso County is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus cases.
On Sunday the county's seven-day average of new cases reported reached 71, the highest since Aug. 5, which also saw an average of 71 during a second wave of the virus. The county hit an all-time seven-day average high in late July, with nearly 80 cases.
As of Monday, the county’s incidence rate was 115.8 which to the number of cases per 100,000 people within a 14-day period. Incidence rate is one of the criteria health officials use to measure the level of illness in a community. The state also looks at whether hospitalization numbers are steady or increasing.
El Paso County’s health department told Gazette news partner KKTV the new cases are coming from gatherings from what they call “quarantine fatigue.”
“Wearing masks, good hand hygiene, and staying distant from others is what is going to drive a decrease in our cases and help us with being able to maintain the less restrictive measures,” Kimberly Pattison, the program manager for communicable disease at El Paso County Health, told KKTV.
El Paso County is in safer-at-home “Level 1” restrictions based on the state’s COVID-19 dial, a system used to determine the level of operations allowed county to county, such as gather sizes.
Officials warned that the community needs to lower case numbers or risk moving backward on that dial, KKTV reported.
If the increase continues, the county could switch back to safer-at-home “Level 2," which would lead to tighter restrictions for businesses, KKTV reported.
A Colorado Springs Walmart on the city's east side temporarily closed Monday because of a coronavirus outbreak. The store at 3201 E. Platte Ave., will be closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday "as part of a company initiated program" that will allow for "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store," Walmart officials said in a Monday statement to The Gazette. El Paso County Public Health reported the store had a COVID-19 outbreak, first reported on Sept. 28, with 10 cases.
The outbreak appears to be the second largest in the county to date, according to publicly available data. The Walmart on Space Center Drive off Powers Boulevard experienced an outbreak in May, with 11 cases, and Colorado College, in downtown Colorado Springs, had an outbreak in August, with 11 cases, tying for largest outbreak in the county.