A water main broke in southern Colorado Springs on Friday morning, a city traffic tweet announced.
The break was discovered shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Strawberry Field Grove and Suncrest Way.
Crews responded to the water main leak, shut off the water and discovered an 8-inch-diameter pipe had ruptured, Eric Isaacson, a spokesman with Colorado Springs Utilities, said.
Limited access to the road was available during repairs, Isaacson said.
Eight Utilities customers were without water. The repair should be complete by 3 p.m. Friday although full access to Suncrest Way could take longer, Isaacson said.
This is the third water main to break in the city during the past four days. Garden of the Gods Road between North Chestnut Street and Rusina Road is still closed due to water main repairs.
