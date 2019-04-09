An attempted armed robbery at La Baguette in Old Colorado City on Monday night marked the eatery's third hit by thieves over the past two years.
A man in a hoodie and sunglasses slipped into the back door of the bakery, at 2417 W. Colorado Ave., about 10 p.m., grabbed a baker and demanded his wallet and phone, implying he had a weapon, said La Baguette supervisor Lourdes Fernandez.
When the baker refused, the intruder turned to another baker with the same demand, but that employee said he had no belongings with him.
When a third baker came in, the would-be robber ran out empty-handed
Fernandez said she watched security footage later and saw no evidence of a weapon.
“He had his hands wrapped in something. It was hard to tell what it was, but I never saw a gun on the tapes," she said. “The bakers who work at night have to leave the back door open because it’s so hot. They leave it propped open for air, which is how the man was able to get inside.”
One employee ran after the robber and saw him hop into an idling car, said Fernandez.
Police did not provide details.
“This is not our first time,” said a frustrated Fernandez.
In December 2017, La Baguette's bread delivery truck was stolen, along with almost half of the day’s bread deliveries.
“We actually found the van down the street later,” said Fernandez. “All of the bread had been taken out and scattered along the street to waste.”
Antoni Rog, owner of La Baguette, rented a U-Haul truck to deliver to their sister locations, King Soopers and other grocers and delis across town.
Only three months before the van was stolen, someone drilled a hole into its side to siphon out the gasoline. Rog estimated the damage at $1,300.
The bakery's bathroom has been vandalized multiple times, and people often steal cash from the servers' tip jar, Fernandez said.
"It’s hard to believe people will take money straight out of the jar,” she said. “But it happens all the time.”
La Baguette now has added more security cameras.