A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Tuesday triggered by snowboarders 2,000 feet above him near the Telluride Ski Resort, Colorado’s third avalanche death in four days.
“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It is really tragic,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Salvadore Garcia-Atance, 47, was the fifth person to die in an avalanche in Colorado in the 2018-19 season. His death came during the deadliest month for avalanches on average over the past 10 years, the CAIC reported.
Garcia-Atance was skinning up the Bear Creek Trail from a trailhead in Telluride in mid-morning when snowboarders dropping into the gully above triggered a slide more than 30 feet deep that buried him.
A concerned family member notified the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office about 4:30 p.m. that Garcia-Atance had not returned from his ski tour, CAIC wrote. Rescuers closed the trail and searched for him for two hours with avalanche dogs.
Searchers returned Wednesday and found his body about 11:30 a.m. in a gully near the Telluride Ski Resort. During the search, two ski lifts were halted to ensure rescuers’ safety.
“Of course this is not the outcome any of us were hoping for, and on behalf of myself and all of us involved in this mission, we extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Garcia-Atance’s family,” Sheriff Bill Masters said.
Three days earlier, an avalanche near Crested Butte killed Owen Freen, 27, and Michael Goerne, 37, as they trained for a 40-mile backcountry ski race set for next month, The Associated Press reported.
February has been Colorado’s most dangerous avalanche month on average over the past decade, with 18 accidents in all, CAIC records show. Since the center started recording avalanche statistics in 1951, fatalities in January, February and March outpaced other months because of the deeper snowpack, Lazar said.
The data show 61 avalanche deaths in January, 60 in February and 59 in March since 1951.
“It’s not that the snowpack is any stronger in February than it is in, say, December,” Lazar said. “But by midwinter, there is an increased potential for an avalanche to break deeper and bury a person.”
Backcountry travelers should look at CAIC’s avalanche forecast while planning their travel and on the morning they head outside, he said. Informed decision-making can save a life, especially when there is risk of remotely-triggered avalanches like the ones that killed Garcia-Atance and Peter Marshall near Senator Beck Basin outside of Ouray in January.
“An avalanche can break in surprising ways,” Lazar said. “When there is a persistent slab problem, you have to be on guard and give yourself a wide buffer on or near suspect terrain features.”
Avalanche danger rose Thursday as snow dumped in the San Juan Mountains. Wolf Creek Pass reported 51 inches between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, and 13 inches had fallen in Durango in 24 hours by Wednesday morning. Wolf Creek Pass was temporarily closed Thursday morning for avalanche mitigation.
CAIC issued an avalanche warning for the San Juans expected to last until Saturday morning.
“Intense snowfall and strong westerly winds are combining to quickly increase the threat from triggered and natural avalanches,” the center reported. “Some of these avalanches will be large and destructive and can injure or kill a person.”
CAIC advised against travel in or under backcountry avalanche terrain.
For daily avalanche forecasts, go to www.avalanche.state.co.us.