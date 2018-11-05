police lights
A pedestrian was struck by a car and fatally injured Monday night at the same Colorado Springs intersection where two pedestrians were killed in the past two weeks.

Police closed South Academy and Astrozon boulevards after the man was struck at 7:12 p.m.

Beau Russell, 39, was killed at that intersection Oct. 23, and Essence Grant, 40, was killed there Oct. 28.

Elizabeth Bennett, 29, was arrested in Grant’s death on suspicion of vehicular homicide associated with driving under the influence of a suspected drug, police said.

In a tweet about the crash, police urged drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians.

