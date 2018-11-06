Third pedestrian killed at deadly east Colorado Springs intersection identified

The third person to be killed at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards in the past three weeks has been identified as 66-year-old John Trujillo.
Police say Trujillo was crossing South Academy Boulevard when a northbound car hit him just after 7 p.m. Monday.
The investigation is ongoing but so far no charges have been filed and drugs and speed are not considered factors of the accident.
Trujillo's death is the 46th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. The previous record was 43 in 1986.
On Oct. 23, 39-year-old Beau Russell was killed at the intersection. Essence Grant, 40, was killed Oct. 28 while also attempting to cross the same road.