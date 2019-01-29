Another jewelry store was robbed Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs, marking the third targeted by thieves in four days.
Four men, one of whom might have had a handgun, entered Glenn's Jewelry and Loans at 1505 N. Academy Blvd. just before 10:30 a.m. and smashed the display cases. They took "multiple items" and fled, police reported.
One customer was in the store at the time. No injuries were reported.
Friday, two jewelry stores were robbed within four hours: Moretti Jewelers, 5711 Constitution Ave., and Jared, 1720 E. Woodmen Road.