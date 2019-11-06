Non-union-endorsed candidate wins seat on Colorado Springs D-11 board

Former Harrison School District 2 science Jason Jorgenson is the lone non-union-endorsed candidate to win one of four open seats on the Colorado Springs School District 11 school board.

“I rocked the boat pretty hard,” he said Wednesday. “I didn’t have much funding, but I knocked on a lot of doors and talked to a lot of people who want the district to turn around.”

Jorgenson raised $1,035 in campaign contributions and also took out a $550 loan, compared with the highest amount in D-11 of $6,680 by candidate Parth Melpakam, who also won a seat in Tuesday's election.

Rounding out the winners are incumbent Mary Coleman and substitute teacher Darleen Daniels, who all had contributions from the state and D-11 unions.

The other D-11 union-backed candidate was Chris Wallis, who lost to Jorgenson by 599 votes, or .49%.

Jorgenson said he's pretty sure he didn’t receive an endorsement from the Colorado Springs Education Association, the D-11 union, because he’s a conservative.

“And the unions typically are a Democrat funding organization, even though I was a teacher for 10 years,” he said.

Jorgenson thinks he was elected because “we have families that have strong traditional values still in our district that elected me as a voice for them and putting parents in charge instead of putting the union and state mandates in charge.”

Jorgenson wants teachers to have more uninterrupted work time without students and meetings, to have more training to be more successful and examine “why we have so much top-heavy administration pay with teachers doing the real work in the classroom.”

He also wants to make sure teachers know “there are other organizations that will protect our teachers, like the Professional Association of Colorado Educators, which has been suppressed in advertising in D-11.”

Three other education-reform type candidates in other local school districts, Ryan Graham and Adam Cupp in Lewis-Palmer D-38 and Aaron Salt in Academy D-20, did not win school board seats.

“It’s pretty crazy — out of all the races, I was it,” Jorgenson said. “It was a hard fought battle.”