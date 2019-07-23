According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a male was recovered from Blue River, north of Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge.
Few details are known about the situation at this time and authorities are still investigating the cause of death. A name has not been released.
This is the third body that has been pulled out of a Colorado waterway in just two days, with two others found dead in separate incidents on Sunday.
In one incident, a 20-year-old male was wading in Clear Creek Canyon when he was swept away and later found dead. He may have been tubing at the time and lost his tube. In a second incident, a 38-year-old woman was carried down a Lakewood gulch during a downpour, also later found deceased.
According to the Denver Post, at least 18 people have either died or disappeared in Colorado’s water this year, with the gulch death likely bringing this total 19.