A third man was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Kenyatta Horne in the Security-Widefield area Oct. 7, and several more arrests could be made, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.
Wayne TC Sellers, 20, was arrested on suspicion of seven felonies, including first-degree murder, court records show.
Sellers was arrested in Phillips County in northeast Colorado and is in the Logan County jail pending a transfer to El Paso County jail.
Beslim Torres-Valle, 19, and Tyler Lee Wheeler, 20, were arrested earlier on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying.
About 11 p.m. Oct. 7, a 911 caller reported multiple gunshots and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way. Horne, 20, was found unconscious and not breathing. He died despite first responders' attempts to revive him.