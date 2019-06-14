Here’s a complete guide on where you and the dads in your life might want to be this Father's Day weekend around Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY
June Jubilee — If you’re downtown this weekend, consider stopping by Acacia Park. They’re kicking off the summer with arts and crafts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Celtic Festival — Enjoy Irish and Scottish food with the sound of bagpipes in the background at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. There will also be the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and world champion Irish dancers. Read more here.
Denver BBQ Festival — Go hog wild with world famous pit masters in Denver as they smoke up the meats at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Read more here.
SATURDAY
25th Annual Starlight Spectacular — Gaze at the stars while getting your exercise during the bike ride at Garden of the Gods. Meet at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. 8 p.m., free.
SUNDAY
Father's Day with the Wolves — If going out in the great outdoors is more your speed, consider checking out the Colorado World and Wildlife Center to see a wolf feeding. The event runs 9 to 11 a.m., at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $15-$35. Registration: 687-9742.
Pigskins with Pops — Toss around the football with dad at the Denver Broncos' training facility in Englewood. The 11:30 a.m. session appears available as of Friday afternoon. You’ll get a football, necktie and photos with the Super Bowl trophy and cheerleaders. Cost: $15, includes commemorative football, necktie for dad and family portrait. Tickets available online. More info here.
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies — NL West Division rivals close out their four-game series at Coors Field in Denver. 1:10 p.m. More info here.
Father's Day Ice Cream Social — Enjoy some ice cream at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. There will also be a special car show with Model A's, Model T's, Corvairs and more. It runs 2 to 4 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall and Village Green, Palmer Lake, free.
Community Fan Fest — Obstacle course, Lego building, bounce houses and more, 4-9 p.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., free.
Father's Day Murder Mystery Dinner — "Murder Says I Do" — Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Click here or call 685-1864 for times, cost and reservations.
Hotel Eleganté Father's Day Pool Party
Games, prizes, barbecue and a Studebaker Car Show from 10a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Adults are $20, children are $10 and kids under 5 are free. More info here.