While officials laud the long-awaited work to widen the Interstate 25 “Gap,” the commuters’ celebration might be short-lived.
Those traveling between Monument and Castle Rock will face plenty of delays during construction, which began Tuesday and is to end in late 2021.
Here’s what drivers can expect, says the Colorado Department of Transportation:
◘ Two lanes will stay open in both directions during daytime. Most lane and ramp closures will be during off-peak hours at night.
◘ In construction zones, lanes will narrow and speed limits will be cut to 65 mph.
◘ Roadwork has begun at the northern end of the roughly 18-mile stretch near Castle Rock. Between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane, a temporary barrier will section off the construction zone in the median, and new striping will shift traffic toward I-25’s outer shoulders. The first major shift, in late September or early October, will push drivers to the far outside lanes so crews can build the new express lanes in what’s now the median.
◘ Drivers also might notice activity along the entire corridor as crews move fiber-optic lines east of I-25.
◘ Work will continue in phases, and the entire “Gap” will be under construction by next summer.
◘ No signed detours around construction zones will occur, and drivers should “stay the course” during the work, CDOT recommends.
The $350 million project — paid for by state, local and federal funds — will add a pair of toll lanes to the span, widening it from two to three lanes in each direction.