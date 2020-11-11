Several school districts had their first day of school on Monday, including Harrison School District 2. At Monterey Elementary School, students must wear a mask, except for the kids who are attending school from home, that are seen on the television at the back of the room. Gerardo Herrera and Isabella Blackmore (left to right) pull out their notebooks listen during class instruction in Mrs. Brooks’ 4th grade class on Monday, August 17, 2020. In D-2, K-5 started in-person learning and grades 6-12 started with remote learning. (