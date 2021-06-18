Thieves stole a 400 pound parking kiosk from Green Mountain Falls Tuesday, a release from Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announced.
The kiosk, stolen between 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, contained around $16,000, said Dan Addy, chairman of the organization.
The crime "had to be more than one person with a pick-up truck" because of the kiosks weight, Addy said.
A camera was supposed to be installed on the kiosk the day after the theft. Without a camera installed, the town's marshal tried to scour local businesses for video footage of the theft, Addy said.
The Town of Green Mountain Falls recently installed the kiosks to charge for parking, which was not a popular addition, Addy said.
Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for felony theft of the person or people responsible.