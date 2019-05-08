Police lights

Police found at least 10 vehicles that had been broken into early Wednesday after witnesses reported seeing three men smash a window on one outside a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex. 

The men were seen pulling into a parking lot near the Rosemont at Shadow Mountain Apartments around 1:45 a.m., police said. 

Multiple witnesses told police that the men smashed the front windshield of a parked vehicle before driving off in a car in which they had arrived. Police said they found 10 other vehicles that had been broken in to. 

