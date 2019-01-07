At least three thieves broke into several unlocked vehicles in the Security-Widefield area Sunday night, getting away with military lens compasses, two garage door openers and more than $33,000 worth of jewelry, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The break-ins happened in a residential area near Bradley Road and Grinnell Boulevard.
The Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of one suspect, who last was seen wearing a Polo brand hoodie and a bandanna. The thieves used a white coupe, possible a 2003 to 2007 Honda Accord.
The break-ins are part of a trend called "car hopping," when thieves quickly move from one vehicle to the next in an area, searching for unlocked doors, a Sheriff's Office news release says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mallory LeGros via email MalloryLeGros@elpasoco.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.